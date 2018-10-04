'They Did Nothing': Graeme Souness Tears Into Liverpool Trio After Loss Against Napoli

Former Liverpool great Graeme Souness has slammed the Reds' front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane after their flat performances against Napoli on Wednesday contributed to Liverpool's 1-0 loss in Italy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were deservedly undone by a late Lorenzo Insigne goal in Naples, with the Reds surprisingly failing to register a single shot on target, and Souness was less than impressed by the team’s attackers.

“That’s as ordinary as I’ve seen Liverpool play, certainly this year and maybe a good bit of last year as well,” he told Virgin Media.

“They were made to look hurried in their passing, misplaced passes," added the Scot, who made 359 appearances for Liverpool in 7 seasons at Anfield before going on to manage the club in 1991.

Souness, who was last in management at Newcastle in 2006, was particularly unimpressed by Liverpool's front three despite having previously spoken out of how good Liverpool are under Jurgen Klopp.

“Some of the big players that were stars from last year did nothing tonight. The three front men showed nothing. No Firmino, no Mane and no Salah.”

After a sublime start to the season, Liverpool have struggled in recent games, losing and drawing with Chelsea before conceding late in Italy to consign the Red's to their second defeat in a week.