Tony Cascarino Claims Spurs Won't Come Close to Winning a Title With 'Liability' Lloris in Goal

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Former Chelsea stiker Tony Cascario has said that Tottenham will not come close to winning a title with Hugo Lloris in goal as he is not 'that good' and a 'liability'. Cascario even went as far as saying Burnley currently have three goalkeepers who are better than him.

This comes after Lloris was found lacking in his team's 4-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. The French number one left fans and teammates alike especially baffled when he came charging out of goal just 90 seconds into the game. He failed to get close to Jordi Alba on the edge of the area who was able to square a pass to Philippe Coutinho who only had a defender on the line to beat. 

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

This set the tone for the game as it immediately put Tottenham on the back foot. Despite Spurs making a comeback in the second half, Lloris would go on to concede another three goals and Lionel Messi would also hit the post twice.

Speaking to Talksport Cascario said: "Hugo Lloris is Tottenham’s club captain and he’s won the World Cup, but I don’t actually think he’s that good.

"He’s a great shot-stopper, he’s always had that ability, but I’ve never felt he’s been that commanding. He’s lightweight, he’s not very good with the ball at his feet and he makes rash decisions, he comes tearing out of his 18 yard box.


“I’ve never felt he’s going to be a goalkeeper that leads Tottenham close to a title. He’s a bit of a liability at times for Spurs and it’s cost them in some big games.


“He has these brainstorms in his game every now and again.”

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Cascario drew comparisons with one of Tottenham's rivals Liverpool when he said: "I look at it in the same way as the problem Liverpool had with Simon Mignolet.

“They made a massive decision to go and get Alisson, because the manager knew they had to reach another level.

“I look at Lloris and I just think there are better goalkeepers out there who could be the number one for Spurs, and I think that will be the next thing Pochettino will do.

“I’d argue that Burnley have got three goalkeepers who are every bit as good, if not better, than Hugo Lloris.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)