Tottenham Shortlist World Cup Star Hirving Lozano After Dutch Side Name Winger's Asking Price

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Mexico international Hirving Lozano has been placed on Tottenham's transfer shortlist following the winger's blistering start to the new season, according to reports.

The 23-year-old had a breakout season in Europe last year following a switch from Mexican side CF Pachuca to PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Lozano signed on the dotted line at the Philips Stadion for an estimated £7.2m.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Lozano, who is valued at £25m by his club, is now being linked with a move away once again and this time rumours suggest that he could be on his way to the Premier League.

Tottenham have placed the forward on their transfer shortlist and the club's top scouts will watch Lozano in action when PSV Eindhoven face Spurs in the Champions League group stages this season, according to the Mirror.

The north Londoners have the cash to burn after going through the last transfer window without spending a penny. Although some of Tottenham's best players were importantly tied down to new contracts, there is still a feeling that the squad needs some new faces in its ranks.

Having previously signed the likes of Davinson SánchezChristian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen from the Eredivisie, Tottenham will be confident that Lozano can adapt to life in the Premier League. 

Lozano was directly involved in 28 goals in just 29 games in the Dutch top flight last season, alerting some of Europe's biggest clubs to the striker.

The pacey forward, who goes by the nickname 'Chucky', then saw his stock rise even further during the World Cup. 

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Lozano was Mexico's standout player during the competition, and he even scored a groundbreaking goal - literally, celebrations were caught on Earthquake detectors in Mexico City - to upset the reigning champions Germany.

