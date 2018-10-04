Tottenham Star Jan Vertonghen Could Be Out for Over a Month Following Hamstring Injury

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Reports from Belgium suggest that Tottenham star defender Jan Vertonghen could be out for at least a month after suffering a hamstring injury against Huddersfield last week.

The Belgian centre back has played in all seven of Tottenham's opening games in the Premier League but only managed to finish six of them. Vertonghen was forced off on the weekend away to Huddersfield. He firstly went down and received treatment but after attempting to play on he was brought off at half-time after clearly struggling to continue.

It is this decision to try and play on which has reportedly caused the the injury to worsen. According to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, as quoted in Sport Witness, the London club are not keen to put a timetable on the 31-year-old defender's return but medical staff fear it might not be for up to four weeks.

It is expected that Vertonghen will miss this month's international games for Belgium in a couple of weeks and staff for the national team fear he might not even be available for Belgium's fixture against Iceland on 15 November. 

According to HLN Vertonghen 'felt something in his hamstring' which caused him to miss out on his team's midweek game against Barcelona. His decision to try and play through the injury against the Terriers was described as not 'the smartest idea' as it is suspected this is what caused the tear.

If the report is true then Pochettinho will surely miss his defensive talisman in what should prove to be a pivotal stretch of the season following their recent dip in form.  

