The U.S. women's national team kicks off its quest to defend its World Cup title when it plays Mexico in the first match of qualifying for France 2019 Thursday night in Cary, N.C.

The Concacaf Women's Championship doubles as the region's World Cup qualifying competition, and for the U.S., it's a chance to return to competitive action for the first time since bowing out of the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinals. Over the last two years, the U.S. has played in environments such as the SheBelieves Cup and Tournament of Nations, in addition to a series of friendlies in hopes of preparing the team and whittling the player pool for this event and next summer's showcase.

The U.S. has won seven of the eight Concacaf Women's Championships in which it has taken part, with the only blemish coming in 2010, when Mexico defeated the Americans in the semifinals. The U.S. will be hopeful of avoiding a repeat before later group matches against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS2, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match with a subscription to Fox Sports Go.

