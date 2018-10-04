'Very Sloppy': Liverpool Fans on Twitter Call Out Midfielder for Sub-Par Performance Against Napoli

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Liverpool made it three games without a win on Wednesday a they fell to defeat in Naples, failing to register a single shot on target in the process as Lorenzo Insigne's late strike sealed a 1-0 win for the hosts at the Stadio San Paolo.

However, despite the lack of creativity up front, it wasn't the Reds' attackers who bore the brunt of Liverpool supporters' frustrations online during the Champions League clash, with the usually dependable James Milner seeing his performance questioned by many. 

Some fans felt that 32-year-old Milner's performance may have come as a result of fatigue, having been a regular for Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool's midfield recently.

However, many Liverpool supporters seemed to think that it was just a bad night at the office for Milner and the rest of his team, believing that he still has a key role to play in any success that the Merseyside club will achieve this season. 

After testing battles with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Napoli, it doesn't get any easier for Liverpool, with their next opponents coming in the form of Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

