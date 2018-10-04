'Very Sloppy': Liverpool Fans on Twitter Call Out Midfielder for Sub-Par Performance Against Napoli

Liverpool made it three games without a win on Wednesday a they fell to defeat in Naples, failing to register a single shot on target in the process as Lorenzo Insigne's late strike sealed a 1-0 win for the hosts at the Stadio San Paolo.

However, despite the lack of creativity up front, it wasn't the Reds' attackers who bore the brunt of Liverpool supporters' frustrations online during the Champions League clash, with the usually dependable James Milner seeing his performance questioned by many.

Some fans felt that 32-year-old Milner's performance may have come as a result of fatigue, having been a regular for Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool's midfield recently.

James Milner - 5/10



Nothing to offer. Bad performance. — LFC Player Ratings (@PlayerLfc) October 3, 2018

Even the imperious Milner has been very sloppy with his passing! — Terry (@DJGlassBack) October 3, 2018

Milner looks tired, bench him — Exotic Scouse (@Godwinla1) October 3, 2018

Tonight's the first night James Milner has looked tired in 16 years — Jake Jones (@JakeJones_94) October 3, 2018

However, many Liverpool supporters seemed to think that it was just a bad night at the office for Milner and the rest of his team, believing that he still has a key role to play in any success that the Merseyside club will achieve this season.

All of us Liverpool fans a few days ago were saying that milner was the most underrated midfielder in the prem and now all of sudden after one bad game, we are saying he's not good enough. Just stop. Milner is our best mid besides keita (haven't seen enough of Fabinho) — DrScrub (@DrScrubbington1) October 4, 2018

Blame the midfield all you want but that's the same midfield that got us to the UCL final and performed best last year. I was told Wijnaldum is having a good season and Milner is one of he very best but suddenly this midfield is very average. Pick one, you can't be reactionary — sturridge revived (@RevivedDanny) October 4, 2018

After testing battles with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Napoli, it doesn't get any easier for Liverpool, with their next opponents coming in the form of Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.