West Ham Midfielder Carlos Sanchez to Undergo Knee Surgery After Suffering Ligament Damage

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

West Ham midfielder Carlos Sanchez faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines and knee surgery after it emerged the Colombian international sustained ligament damage during the Carabao Cup clash against Macclesfield.

The £5m signing from Fiorentina, who has featured in just six games for the Hammers, was thought to have sustained a more serious injury which would have kept the 32-year-old out for much longer, but it is hoped Sanchez will be back much sooner than anticipated. 

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Sanchez was hurt after just ten minutes during the 8-0 thrashing of Macclesfield in the Carabao Cup last week, where the Hammers gave debuts to three academy graduates, including Grady Diangana, who scored twice.

At the time, West Ham feared the worst for the midfielder and the incident even prompted striker Marko Arnautovic to pay tribute to Sanchez by displaying a Hammers jersey bearing his name and number in celebration of his goal in the 3-1 win over Manchester United last weekend.

Sanchez may be familiar to some England fans as he featured for Colombia in this year's World Cup in Russia. The 32-year-old was booked for a foul after he hauled down Harry Kane for the second-half penalty, which the England striker coolly converted to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)