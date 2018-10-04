West Ham Star Declan Rice Set to File Paperwork With FIFA to Switch Allegiance to England

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

West Ham defender Declan Rice is preparing to file the necessary paperwork with FIFA in an attempt to switch his national team allegiance to play for Gareth Southgate's England, according to reports.


There has been much speculation about where the 19-year-old's future lies on the international stage despite representing the Republic of Ireland in a number of friendlies, playing for the Boys in Green as recently as June 2018.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

But Rice has since had a change of heart, according to Sky Sports, and the defender now wants to fight his way into the England team ahead of the next major international tournament.


It is claimed that Rice will speak with FIFA about amending his international registration so that he can line up for the Three Lions, following talks with England manager Southgate, who is a keen admirer of the versatile Londoner.


The former Chelsea youth player has been rising through the ranks at West Ham for the last five years and he initially broke into their first team as a defender.

This season, however, Rice has been deployed in midfield under Manuel Pellegrini. 


The teenager has proved to be the difference maker in recent weeks, and it was his tireless work in the middle which helped West Ham secure their first win of the season against Everton last month.


Rice will still have to wait sometime before he is available to Southgate even if his application proves to be successful, but he will take confidence in a senior call-up after seeing England's most recent squad.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount, Leicester City's James Maddison and even Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sacho have all been called up for England's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)