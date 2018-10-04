West Ham's Forgotten Star Andy Carroll Approaches Return After Latest Injury Setback

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

West Ham's forgotten man, Andy Carroll, is approaching a return to action ahead of schedule after recovering from the ankle injury he suffered on the club's pre-season tour of Switzerland. 

29-year-old Carroll was initially expected to be out of action until at least November, but the Mirror reports that he is back in training and likely to be available for selection once again following the international break. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Liverpool attacker provides Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham with an alternative option up front, allowing them to play a more direct style of play which has proven to be effective in the past. 


However, his new manager will be very aware of his injury record and will want to make sure that he is fully fit before throwing him back into first-team action. Carroll is a proven Premier League goalscorer, but his career has been hampered by injuries, including this recurring ankle issue which limited him to 18 appearances last season, with a return of just three goals.  

The way that West Ham started the season may have made them desperate to get Carroll back onto the pitch as soon as possible, but recent performances, including that 3-1 victory over Manchester United, suggest that Pellegrini's side is starting to click and Carroll will have to prove that he deserves a place in the team. 

