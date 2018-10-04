Wolves Star Gets First Call-Up as Luis Enrique Names Spain Squad for Wales & England Matches

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Spain manager Luis Enrique has revealed the squad that he has named to face Wales in an international friendly and England in the UEFA Nations League over the next fortnight.

Wolves defender Jonny, who is on loan at Molineux from Atletico Madrid, gets his first call-up to the national squad after making a strong start to life in the Premier League. He scored his first Wolves goal last weekend in the win over Southampton.

Jordi Alba continues to be absent from the squad despite producing a stellar performance against Tottenham on Wednesday. He assisted three of Barcelona's four goals at Wembley but Enrique has left him out, as he did last month.

Diego Costa, who was Spain's top scorer at the World Cup, is also omitted from the squad. He is yet to score in La Liga so far this season.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke and Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer have earned recalls to the side. Alcacer, who is on loan from Barcelona, has scored four goals in three Dortmund appearances and is back in the Spain squad for the first time since 2016.

Dani Carvajal, Sergi Roberto, Íñigo Martínez and Isco were unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Spain face Wales in a friendly at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on October 11 before hosting England in Seville four days later, in a rematch of last month's UEFA Nations League clash.

Spain won 2-1 on that occasion, before beating Croatia 6-0 to go six points clear at the top of Group A4.

The full squad is listed below.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pau López


Defenders: Jose Luis Gayá, Marcos Alonso, Raul Albiol, Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Marc Bartra, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jonny Otto


Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Koke, Saúl, Thiago Alcantara, Dani Ceballos


Forwards: Marco Asensio, Álvaro Morata, Suso, Rodrigo, Iago Aspas, Paco Alcácer

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)