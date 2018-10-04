Wolves Star Gets First Call-Up as Luis Enrique Names Spain Squad for Wales & England Matches

Spain manager Luis Enrique has revealed the squad that he has named to face Wales in an international friendly and England in the UEFA Nations League over the next fortnight.

Wolves defender Jonny, who is on loan at Molineux from Atletico Madrid, gets his first call-up to the national squad after making a strong start to life in the Premier League. He scored his first Wolves goal last weekend in the win over Southampton.

Jordi Alba continues to be absent from the squad despite producing a stellar performance against Tottenham on Wednesday. He assisted three of Barcelona's four goals at Wembley but Enrique has left him out, as he did last month.

⚠ OFICIAL | Lista de convocados de @LUISENRIQUE21 para los partidos de la @SeFutbol ante Gales e Inglaterra#UnaNuevaIlusión



🔗 https://t.co/9jbgBLH3n7 pic.twitter.com/xbTNRJLux1 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 4, 2018

Diego Costa, who was Spain's top scorer at the World Cup, is also omitted from the squad. He is yet to score in La Liga so far this season.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke and Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer have earned recalls to the side. Alcacer, who is on loan from Barcelona, has scored four goals in three Dortmund appearances and is back in the Spain squad for the first time since 2016.

Dani Carvajal, Sergi Roberto, Íñigo Martínez and Isco were unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Spain face Wales in a friendly at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on October 11 before hosting England in Seville four days later, in a rematch of last month's UEFA Nations League clash.

Spain won 2-1 on that occasion, before beating Croatia 6-0 to go six points clear at the top of Group A4.

The full squad is listed below.

OFFICIAL: Spain have announced their squad to play Wales & England. 🇪🇸



Still no Jordi Alba…. pic.twitter.com/49FW1ELg93 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 4, 2018

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pau López





Defenders: Jose Luis Gayá, Marcos Alonso, Raul Albiol, Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Marc Bartra, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jonny Otto





Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Koke, Saúl, Thiago Alcantara, Dani Ceballos





Forwards: Marco Asensio, Álvaro Morata, Suso, Rodrigo, Iago Aspas, Paco Alcácer