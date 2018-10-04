'You Just Have to Love Ozil': Arsenal Fans Praise German Talisman After Audacious Chip in Training

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Arsenal fans were left stunned by star midfielder Mesut Ozil, after a video of him emerged showing off an audacious chip during his side's preparation for their Europa League fixture against Qarabag.

It's been a difficult few months for Ozil. He earned criticism for posing with Turkish President Erdogan, before having a shocker of a World Cup and later retiring from the German national team. He has consistently underperformed for Arsenal and many fans and pundits have accused the former Real Madrid star of being lazy.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has been accused of looking disinterested whilst playing for the Gunners, with some fans speculating that he has fallen out with new Arsenal boss Unai Emery.


However, footage from Arsenal's official YouTube channel suggests otherwise. In the video, Ozil appears smiling and upbeat in training, but what has really caught the fan's eye is a cheeky chip he did whilst practicing his shooting.


Whereas other Arsenal stars such as Lacazette and Welbeck were trying to blast their shots into the bottom corner, Ozil instead opted to gently flick his shot from the edge of the box. Take a look for yourself.

As reported by the Daily Star, Arsenal fans raved about the former World Cup winner, believing that this proves he could soon be back to his best.

One said: ''Ozil genuinely looks like he's in love with football again.''

Another claimed: ''Seeing Ozil happy makes me happy.''

And a third stated: ''You just have to love Ozil.''

Ozil signed for Arsenal in 2013, with a lot of hype surrounding his £42.4m transfer from Real Madrid. It's hard to call Ozil a flop, but he hasn't really lit up the Premier League and has failed to fire the Gunners to a league title as Arsenal fans had hoped.


Perhaps this footage of him training with his Arsenal team-mates could show that he may return to the form he showed when he was at his best.

