Adrien Rabiot Reportedly Snubs Fourth Contract Offer From PSG Amid Liverpool & Barcelona Interest

Paris Saint-Germain star midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reported as having rejected yet another offer of a contract extension from the Ligue 1 giants.

French source Paris United (via Sport) had previously disclosed that the player had turned down a €7m-per-year proposal from PSG. And they are now reporting that he has spurned their latest offer -their fourth - despite the club offering an additional €2m-a-year plus bonuses.

Adrien Rabiot has rejected a 3rd contract extension offer from PSG last week according to Paris United. (Very reliable on PSG news) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 2, 2018

Negotiations between the French club and the player's representatives have been rather frustrating. But he is said to be holding out for €10m as well as a hefty signing on fee.

PSG, per the report, are unwilling to meet these demands, given their position as it relates to UEFA and Financial Fair Play. However, they run the risk of losing Rabiot for free next summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Frenchman will be permitted to negotiate with other interested clubs from January 1 and there are fears he could leave the Parc des Princes following the culmination of the current campaign.

Spanish supremos Barcelona are understood to be keen on signing the midfielder, but they will expect competition from Premier League side and last seasons' Champions League finalists Liverpool, who are also credited with an interest in the French star.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Rabiot's camp, though, has maintained that he wants to remain with PSG, the club whose ranks he went through as a youngster, yet he could have his head turned if he speaks to representatives from other big clubs in Europe next year.

Barca and Liverpool should be encouraged by the player's turning down of his club's latest offer. And they won't have much longer to wait before getting the green light to negotiate.