Alexis Sanchez Holds Crisis Talks With Agent as Relationship With Jose Mourinho Hits Rock Bottom

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly reached breaking point with Jose Mourinho, and has held discussions with his agent about resolving the situation.

The 29-year-old's miserable form has continued this season, with Sanchez having failed to settle at Old Trafford since moving from Premier League rivals Arsenal in January.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Chilean international was substituted for the fourth consecutive game against Valencia in midweek, where he was played out of position on the right wing - with Marcus Rashford instead preferred in Sanchez's preferred role on the left hand side.

The Sun now report that Sanchez has fallen out with Mourinho as a result, where he is understood to have questioned his role within the team. It's believed that he is frustrated with promises made before his arrival not being kept, leading to him discussing with his agent what his potential options are.

United have endured a miserable start to the season, taking only 10 points from their opening seven Premier League games - their worst start to a campaign for 29 years. They have also suffered the ignominy of a Carabao Cup exit to Championship side Derby, whilst they are currently on a run of four games without a win.

Sanchez's form during that time has been of particular concern, and he was dropped from the squad entirely for United's recent 3-1 defeat at West Ham. That led to reports that Sanchez had been instructed by Mourinho to 'sort his attitude out' - allegedly in front of his teammates.

That, coupled with a host of other off field issues are understood to have put Mourinho's job at risk - with a potential sacking looming should the Red Devils fail to beat Newcastle this weekend.