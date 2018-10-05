Antonio Rudiger Claims That Eden Hazard Is the Only Chelsea Player Who Can't Be Dropped

Antonio Rudiger believes that no Chelsea player is guaranteed his place in Maurizio Sarri's team on a week-by-week basis...with the exception of Eden Hazard.

Hazard has started the season in the form of his life, scoring seven goals in nine appearances. He has been nominated for the September player of the month award after scoring five goals in Chelsea's four Premier League matches last month alone.

Chelsea are yet to lose a match under Sarri, but Rudiger believes that he and his teammates are not untouchable and could be dropped at any time if they put in a bad performance.

"Everyone has to fight for their place in this team," said Rudiger, quoted by the Evening Standard. "No one’s place is safe, apart from Hazard. He is safe, I am sure about that! He is an example to the rest of us."

Rudiger was speaking ahead of Chelsea's Europa League meeting with MOL Vidi FC on Thursday night. He set the target of winning that match and the Premier League trip to Southampton on Sunday, so that the Blues can go into the international break on a positive note.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"The key is to go into the break on a high and win the two games," he said. "After we come back, we have a game against a direct league opponent in Manchester United. That is always a big game and we have to be ready."

Chelsea achieved the first half of Rudiger's aim as they beat MOL Vidi thanks to a second half strike from Alvaro Morata. The Blues could end the weekend as joint-leaders of the Premier League if they beat Southampton and the game between Manchester City and Liverpool ends all-square.