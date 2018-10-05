Arsenal Alerted as Atlanta President Reveals South American Star Will Move to England in Winter

Arsenal target and MLS star Miguel Almiron looks set for a move to the Premier League, after Atlanta United's president revealed the player will move to England in the upcoming winter window.

The 24-year-old has been scouted extensively by the Gunners, with previous reports suggesting that he will be make the move to north London at the end of the MLS season.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

It now appears have Almiron is indeed on his way to the Premier League, after the club's president Darren Eales told FOX Deportes USA (via The Sun) that a deal is already in place for him to leave the club.

“Almiron’s future is already decided and will go to England in the European winter market.” Eales said, though he stopped short of naming Arsenal as his destination.

The Paraguayan international has been earning high praise for his performances for the Five Stripes, scoring 12 goals and contributing 13 assists in just 32 appearances. It's understood that Atlanta plan to allow Almiron to leave in a deal worth £11m, and have identified River Plate playmaker Gonzalo Martinez as a potential replacement.





News of Almiron's potential departure substantiates comments made by Eales last year, when he suggested that the club will likely sell on their young stars if they wish to test themselves in Europe.

“I’m sure there’s going to be continued interest for our players because we’ve got some amazing young players, they’re very talented," Eales said.

“I’m sure at some stage there will be that too-good-to-refuse offer that comes in and that’ll be the right move for everybody — for the club, for the player, for the league. So when that comes, we’ll cross that bridge.”

Should Almiron indeed move to Arsenal, the playmaker could be expected to partially fill the void left by Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who appears to be at an impasse with the club over a new contract.