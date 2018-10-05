Barcelona Send Scouts to Watch Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly Against Liverpool

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and sent scouts to assess the Senegalese centre back against Liverpool this week.

Koulibaly was one of Serie A's top defenders last season and several of Europe's biggest clubs were known to be interested in taking him away from the Stadio San Paolo, before he signed a new contract in September.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, the Senegal international's new five-year deal has not put off Barcelona, who sent scout Ariedo Braida to watch Wednesday's Champions League match, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Braida would have been interested to see how Koulibaly fared against one of Europe's most potent attacks, but Liverpool did not pose that much of a threat. However, Braida would still have been impressed as Koulibaly did his prospects no harm with a clean sheet.

The 27-year-old defender, who stands 6ft 5in tall, joined Napoli from Genk in 2014 and has played over 170 matches for the Partenopei since then. He made 35 Serie A appearances last season as Napoli recorded their highest ever points tally.

Koulibaly is so good. Barely sat a foot wrong tonight. Very secure in tackles, precise positioning, elite reading, a force of nature physically and doesn't hesitate to put his body on the line. Imagine a CB duo of him and Van Dijk. Anyone would struggle to get through — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) October 3, 2018

Barcelona will have plenty more chances to assess the €65m-rated Koulibaly's ability in the Champions League, as Napoli next face a double-header against Paris Saint-Germain and their formidable front three of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

They then face Red Star Belgrade in Naples before visiting Anfield on December 11.