Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Preview: Recent Form, Key Battle, Prediction & More

This Saturday Bayern Munich take on Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. An underperforming Bayern will be desperate for the win, but Mönchengladbach might just smell blood following Niko Kovac's side's disappointing run of results.



Bayern Munich have been struggling of late. They drew midweek against Ajax in a game where it felt more like they were the team who escaped with a point; and their last two league fixtures has seen the pick up only one point. And all of this has happened in the space of just seven days.

On the other hand, after six league games, Mönchengladbach sit only two places below second-placed Bayern in the table. And Thorgan Hazard has been in fine form, already netting three times in the league and grabbing himself an assist too.

Going away to Bayern is never easy, but 'Gladbach might just fancy this one.

Recent Form





Niko Kovac's side started the season relatively well. They won their first four league games and thrashed Kovac's former side - Eintracht Frankfurt - 5-0 in the DFL-Supercup final. But in the space of a week, that form has turned on its head.

It started with that 2-0 shock loss away to Hertha and three days later the Bavarians sprung another surprise, this time at home, as they failed to beat Augsburg. If Kovac expected his team's luck to change in the UEFA Champions League, he would have been sorely disappointed, as once more they failed to find the win.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have lost once this season and drawn twice. Last week they brushed aside Eintracht Frankfurt; and then followed that win up with a battling away draw at Wolfsburg - Thorgan Hazard scored in both games. On top of this, 'Gladbach didn't have a midweek fixture to tire their legs as Bayern have had.

Key Battle





Joshua Kimmich vs. Thorgan Hazard





Joshua Kimmich is a defender who loves to get forward. Tidy on the ball and an expert crosser, he influence at both Munich and also for the DFB national team.

He's already registered a healthy two assists this season and is undeniably a staple in the Bayern backline. But he'll have to remain disciplined on Saturday as Thorgan Hazard will likely be the focal point of any meaningful 'Gladbach attack.





So far this season, Thorgan Hazard has doing a fine job of replicating his older brother's form. In his short spell at Chelsea it was easy to dismiss Thorgan as a player only in that position because of his brother's talent. But in his time at Mönchengladbach he has proven himself to be top quality player in his own right; and this season his stepped it up a notch.

Hazard has three goals and an assist already in the league, and just to add to his tally, he claimed another assist and a hat trick in that 11-1 DFB Cup thrashing of lowly Hastedt.

Hazard might be a thorn in the side of Bayern, and in particular Kimmich, as 'Gladbach will look to play swift football on the counter. But if Kimmich can keep tabs on the Belgian winger he might just be able to nullify the biggest threat to his team.

Potential Bayern Lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Hummels, Sule, Alaba; Ribery, Thiago, Goretzka, Müller, Robben; Lewandowski.

Injured: Coman, Rafinha, Tolisso

Potential Mönchengladbach Lineup: Sommer, Lang, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt; Zakaria, Kramer Hofmann; Hermann, Pléa, Hazard.

Injured: Drmic, Raffael, Villalba

Predictions





The idea of Bayern going four games without a win is just absurd. For that reason, and maybe that reason alone, the Bavarians will likely win this one.

It might be close. It might not to be fluid. But it's a big game, and Bayern need a big win.

Predicted scoreline: Bayern 3-1 Mönchengladbach