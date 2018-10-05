Blackmail Case Involving Karim Benzema & Mathieu Valbuena Could Be Dropped Following Court Ruling

The ongoing blackmail case involving former France teammates Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema could be kicked out of court, with a decision on the matter set to be revealed early next month.

Real Madrid's Benzema was one of six men charged for an alleged extortion of the Fenerbahce midfielder over a sex tape in 2015. However, the case could now be dropped due to the involvement of an undercover policeman, whose actions are believed to have incited those charged to commit an offence.

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

According to French source L'Equipe, the Paris Court of Appeal ruled this week that the lawman's work could lead to the matter being thrown out of the courts.

On Monday, the defendants' counsel argued their case behind closed doors, following which the court announced that their decision will be made public on November 8.

Benzema, who is accused of having acted as an intermediary between Valbuena and the defendants, was charged with conspiracy to blackmail.

The Madrid striker has always preached his innocence; and now, France's highest judicial court - the Court of Cassation - has ruled that the policeman's involvement in the case was unlawful.

"What he did was completely underhand, and an underhand investigation is fortunately punished in a law-abiding country," said Eric Dupond-Moretti, who is a member of Benzema's legal team.

"We'll now see what the consequences are of this ruling. We're leading 3-0 in the 89th minute, but there is still a minute left.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

"Of course I would like the whole investigation to be dropped. A policeman who invents a name for himself to call back the supposed blackmailers and start them off again is quite amazing.

"In this case, when they saw the names Valbuena and Benzema, the investigators felt wings grow."