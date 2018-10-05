Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Saturday promises to yield some more enticing Bundesliga action as Borussia Dortmund host Augsburg at the Westfalenstadion.

After some incredible recent results, Die Borussen will be eager to preserve the immaculate form they are in with another victory against the visitors with an ambition parallel to their own.

After stellar exhibitions against challenging opponents, Augsburg will provide more than sufficient enough competition.

Check out our preview below.

Classic Encounter





One recent fixture between the two sides that will remain prominent in the minds of Dortmund's faithful in particular would be the spectacular 4-2 result that transpired in April 2013.

Trailing 1-2 at half-time to the Bavarian side, Dortmund were down but not out when they mounted a sensational resurgence that lead them to victory, displaying their true dominance on the day following a turbulent beginning.

They took off with an early lead through Julian Schieber's strike in the 22nd minute, before falling behind to goals from Daniel Baier and Kevin Vogt.

However, Schieber soon netted his second before Neven Subotic and Robert Lewandowski added to the score sheet to seal the win.

Key Battle





Marco Reus vs Martin Hinteregger

Reus has adopted a more central role since his return from a prolonged period of injury to facilitate the emergence of Christian Pulisic, Jadon Sancho and Jacob Bruun Larsen, and has more than proved that past ailments haven't impeded his ability to affect a game significantly.

Martin Hinteregger, on the other hand, has accommodated both a central and wider centre back position as a member of a back three or back four this season.





He will be fiercely attempting to discourage any attacks from the dynamic German as he looks to pervade the Augsburg box with piercing balls and his general imposing presence.

Team News





With both teams having recovered from below par starts to the season with emphatic wins, their results have come from the alterations made to their starting squads from Lucien Farve and especially Manuel Baum.

Marcel Schmelzer, Shinji Kagawa, Omer Toprak and Christian Pulisic are all out injured for the hosts.





As for Augsburg, neither Dong-Won Ji or Julian Schieber will feature, while there are also doubts over the fitness of Konstantinos Stafylidis, Kilian Jakob, Fredrik Jensen and Ja-Cheol Koo.

Potential Starting Lineups

Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Zagadou, Diallo; Delaney, Witsel; Sancho, Reus, Larsen; Alcacer.

Augsburg (4-2-3-1): Luthe; Schmid, Gouweleeuw, Hinteregger, Max; Baier, Khedira; Richter, Gregoritsch, Caluby; Finnbogarson.

Prediction





Dortmund and Augsburg are the two teams that are the talk of the Bundesliga currently. With both sides going goal crazy against their opponents as a result of the prolific prowess up front, the attackers of both sides will test the stoutness of the other's defence.

A 3-0 victory in Europe against Monaco to accompany the 4-2 win against Leverkusen in the league will be a large source of encouragement for the hosts, as they enter this game atop the table over the illustrious Bayern Munich.

The seven position gap between the pair can be deceiving, but make no mistake; this will be a tightly contested affair which may only see Dortmund win thanks to home field advantage.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Augsburg