Brighton Announce New 5-Year Deals for Centre-Back Duo Lewis Dunk & Shane Duffy

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion defenders Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy have both signed new five-year deals with the Premier League club, committing their futures until 2023.

Dunk, a youth team graduate at the club, has racked up over 200 appearances for Brighton since his making it into the first team while Duffy joined the Seagulls from Blackburn Rovers for what was a club-record fee in 2016.

"Brighton & Hove Albion defensive duo Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy have both agreed new five-year contracts, extending their time at the club until June 2023," the Seagulls announced via their official website on Friday afternoon.

“I am delighted for both Lewis and Shane," manager Chris Hughton said. "They have been terrific players for the club; helping us win promotion and establish ourselves in the Premier League last season. 

“They have formed a very good central defensive partnership, and have played a really important role in what we’ve achieved. 

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

“Both are vital members of the squad, and it’s very pleasing that they’ve committed their long-term futures to the club.”

The centre-backs have formed an impressive defensive pairing for Brighton and were key to the club's Premier League survival last season. Chris Hughton will hope they can help his team repeat the achievement this season, starting with their home against West Ham on Friday night.

