Burnley vs Huddersfield Preview: Recent Form, Previous Encounter, Team News & Prediction

Burnley host Huddersfield at Turf Moor on Saturday in what is a huge early season game for both sides.

Burnley have managed to win their last two league games after a slow start to their 2018/19 campaign. Huddersfield, on the other hand, have lost their last three in the league and have failed to register a win in their opening seven games.

Burnley have scored with 6 of their last 7 shots on target in the #PL



More key stats ➡️ https://t.co/usTDehad2U pic.twitter.com/4SaJ7Rp7wU — Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2018

Sean Dyche will undoubtedly look forward to Saturday as Huddersfield will provide ample opportunity to continue his side's recent win streak. Burnley were able to fight off another team at the foot of the table in Cardiff last Sunday, and will be ready for another hard fought game this weekend.

Huddersfield and David Wagner will be hoping that it is only a matter of time before they can turn their form around.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Recent Form

Burnley were able to show signs of the team we witnessed last season in a gritty 2-1 win over Cardiff last weekend.

They were the second best team for the large majority of the game, and this was reflected by their 45% possession and the three shots they managed on goal compared to Cardiff's 20. However the hard working and resilient Burnley we are now so used to was on display as Dyche's team found a way through after frustrating Cardiff.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Burnley were equally as impressive when they beat Bournemouth in their last home fixture, as they comfortably beat Eddie Howe's men 4-0.

Huddersfield have conceded the joint most goals this season (16) and have scored the least (3), this isn't the best of combinations. It is therefore not surprising that they sit at the foot of the Premier League table. Last season they went through some rough patches, but on the whole, they were able to defend well which allowed them to pick up points as they were always in the game. That hasn't been the case this season.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The Terriers have lost their last three to Tottenham, Leicester and Crystal Palace. They appeared unlucky in their defeat to Crystal Palace but ultimately the lack of a striker with proven Premier League pedigree has again let them down. The last point they earned was over a month ago at the start of September in a 1-1 draw away at Everton.

Previous Encounter

Burnley and Huddersfield last met in December last year and played out a goalless draw. The two teams were largely as they are today, and Huddersfield were able to have the better of the opportunities at home.

The last time the two teams met at Turf Moor garnered a similar result. Another goalless draw indicated the strengths of both these teams last season as they were both again resolute in defence. Both teams have struggled to replicate that form this season which should hopefully result in a better game for the neutral.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Team News

Sean Dyche is still without his standout goalkeeper from last season Nick Pope due to injury. This will mean that Joe Hart should make another appearance this weekend after showing glimpses of his old-self in recent weeks.

👐 Joe Hart is enjoying life at Burnley pic.twitter.com/9qohllfqJ7 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 30, 2018

Robbie Brady has rejoined training and Dyche expects him back in the fold in the next week or so but he should also miss out on making the match day squad. Brady suffered a terrible knee injury last December and hasn't kicked a ball since. His return will be welcomed news for Burnley.

Burnley will also be without James Tarkowski and Ben Gibson. Tarkowski appeared to injure his shoulder last weekend against Cardiff. New signing Gibson would usually be expected to step in once there is an injury at the heart of defence, but he too is out after struggling with an abdominal strain.

In comparison Huddersfield should be able to deploy a close to full strength line up. Wagner will be without summer signing Ramadan Sobhi again as he continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered early in the season.

Prediction

It is hard to see what changes are in order for Huddersfield to be able to turn around their horrendous form. Huddersfield were poor away from home last season and since then they have only appeared to get worse.

Burnley's forward line have been exceptional in their last two games and they will likely continue their good form this weekend.

Score Predictions: Burnley 2-0 Huddersfield