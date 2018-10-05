Chelsea Star Eden Hazard Insists He Doesn't Care About Being the Best Player in the World

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard is in fiery form this term and could have his best season in front of goal for the Blues, having already scored seven times since the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Belgian has been in remarkable fettle for both club and country this year and was recently named in the 2018 FIFPro World XI. Yet he refused to name himself when referring to the Premier League's best whilst speaking to SPORTbible in an interview this week, praising the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and teammate N'Golo Kante instead.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"But what for you is the best player?" he asked after being quizzed on what he considered his status to be among current greats.

"Maybe for you it's people who score more goals, another one is not thinking about that. At the moment I'm good - if I'm the best, if I'm not I don't care.

"In the Premier League, we have a lot of top players. Aguero is one of the best, De Bruyne is injured but he's one of the best, Mo Salah was the best last year, N'Golo Kante in the team is one of the best so we have a lot of good players."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Asked if he's expecting the current season to be his best yet, Hazard agreed that it could be in terms of goals scored but explained that he is more focused on winning games for Chelsea.

"In terms of goals, yes," he said. "At the moment I'm good but in two months it can be different. I just keep practicing on the pitch, training and we will see what happens.

"If I score I'm good, if I don't score and I'm playing good, for me it's perfect. I just need to keep winning games."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Hazard, who came off the bench to help Chelsea beat Videoton in the Europa League on Thursday night, will hope to continue in his rich vein of form when the Blues face Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday.

