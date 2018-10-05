Crystal Palace Midfielder Provides Timely Boost With Return to Training Ahead of Wolves Clash

Crystal Palace fell to a disappointing late defeat away to Bournemouth on Monday night and will be looking to bounce back with a stronger performance at home to high-flying Wolves on Saturday – and the Eagles will be boosted by the return of midfielder Jairo Riedewald for the match.

The Dutchman missed the trip to the south coast earlier this week as Roy Hodgson’s side suffered the bitter blow of defeat as Junior Stanislas’ 87th-minute penalty condemned Palace to their second successive Premier League match without a win.

Jairo Riedewald is back in training ahead of the game against Wolves on Saturday.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/obpgnWBmxO — CPFC NEWS HQ 📰🦅 (@CPFC_NEWS_HQ) October 4, 2018

Saturday’s match at Selhurst Park promises to be no easier for Hodgson’s team, against a Wolves side which has enjoyed a fine start to the season and currently sit in the top half of the Premier League. The return to fitness of Riedewald, reported by Football.London, is a timely boost for Palace.

The 22-year-old sustained a knock during the Eagles’ 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup last month, an injury which forced Riedewald to miss the defeat to Bournemouth at the start of the week, but his return to the fold enhances Hodgson’s options ahead of a tricky encounter this weekend.

It was confirmed by the former England manager last week that Riedewald had undergone a scan which confirmed that the injury was not as serious as the club had initially anticipated and suggested that the midfielder could even return to training this week.

In confirmation of Hodgson’s claims, pictures have now been released by the club which show Riedewald in full training with his Palace teammates in what will be a welcome boost to Hodgson as he prepares his side to take on a Wolves side which were 2-0 winners at home to Southampton last weekend.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Max Meyer was finally granted a Premier League start by Hodgson alongside Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur after arriving from Schalke in the summer to limited opportunities at Selhurst Park and Riedewald’s return provides Hodgson with a plethora of midfield options at his disposal.