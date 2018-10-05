Crystal Palace vs Wolves Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Crystal Palace host Wolves in one of Saturday's Premier League afternoon kick offs at Selhurst Park, as the Eagles look to move into the top half of the table.

The Eagles lost on Monday night against high-flying Bournemouth, and this weekend they face an even sterner test against Wolves as the south London side look to find some consistency.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Wolves have thrived since earning promotion last term and continued their strong start to the season when they beat Southampton 2-0 last weekend at Molineux.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Selhurst Park.

Classic Encounter





Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolves (Championship 2012/13)





A dominant first half display from Palace was enough the Eagles beat Wolves 3-1 way back in 2013. Palace's home victory helped them to third place that season guaranteeing the south London club a play-off place (going on to beat Watford in the final), while Wolves finished a lowly 18th, just above the relegation zone.

The first half kicked into life on the half hour mark when Brazilian midfielder Andre Moritz got the ball rolling. The Eagles doubled their lead nine minutes later when Yannick Bolasie smashed home past Carl Ikeme. The south Londoners went in at the break with a two-goal cushion.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Palace started the second half in the same fashion, seven minutes into the half Moritz got his second of the game.

Palace were cruising until Sylvan Ebanks-Blake smashed home past Julian Speroni to make it a tense end to the game.

Despite this goal, Crystal Palace held on for the win.

Key Battle

Wilfried Zaha vs. Conor Coady

Is Wilfried Zaha the best player outside of the Premier League top-six?



If not, who is? pic.twitter.com/wbmw586QNW — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) October 1, 2018

The Eagles talisman Wilfried Zaha has had a great start to the season, continuing on from his form last season, he comes up against Conor Coady this weekend.

Coady has proved himself to be a solid and commanding operator in the middle of a back three for Wolves this season. Zaha's flair and speed, however, could prove difficult to handle as the Ivory Coast international likes roaming into central positions.

Team News

Palace will be without long-term absentees Scott Dann, Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham for the visit of Wolves.

Jairo Riedewald is in a race to recover from a muscle injury he has been struggling with in recent weeks.

The rest of the squad are available for selection.

MB Media/GettyImages

As for Wolves, they are sweating over the fitness of Helder Costa, who suffered a knock ahead of their game against the Eagles.

The rest of the squad are available for selection.

Potential Crystal Palace Lineup: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt, Meyer, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.





Potential Wolves Lineup: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Costa, Jota, Jimenez.

Prediction

Crystal Palace have struggled for form of late, their main positive being the goals that Zaha has been able to drum up. Palace will have to play to a higher intensity if they are to get anything out of the game.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Wolves have been impressive since their promotion and with their flair in attack and solidarity in defence, you can't help but back them to register another positive result. The great relationship Jota, Costa and Jimenez have as a front three could prove to be Palace's undoing.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Wolves