EA Sports Donates $200,000 to Juan Mata's Common Goal Charity & Announces Alex Hunter's 1% Pledge

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

EA Sports have pledged their allegiance to Common Goal, which was co-founded by Juan Mata, committing $200,000 to the project as well as confirming Alex Hunter's involvement in the charity.

The Charity will feature prominently in FIFA 19's 'The Journey: Champions', with the story mode's virtual protagonist Alex Hunter joining the cause to pledge 1% of his earnings to charity. 

In a video released by the charity, Hunter, driving awareness up for the campaign, explains: “I really believe in what Common Goal is trying to achieve, so I’ve decided to join in and donate 1% of my salary to the cause.

Image by Wilfred Dutton

"This organisation tackles some of the biggest challenges in the world through football and I wanted to offer as much support as I can”.

Common Goal was founded in August 2017 by streetfootballworld, with the help of Juan Mata, who is now the movement's co-founder, in order to bridge the gap between the world of professional football, and those using football for the betterment of their own communities.

So far, more than 60 footballers and coaches have signed up to the project, including Mats Hummels, Alex Morgan and Kasper Schmeichel

Morgan herself revealed her excitement at the announcement: “As both an EA brand ambassador and a Common Goal member, this is an announcement that I’ve really been looking forward to.

"I know the great work that Common Goal is enabling across the world and likewise, I know how passionate everyone at EA is about using their power to affect positive change."

Jürgen Griesbeck, the Manchester United player's fellow co-founder, has also declared his joy at the partnership, proclaiming: “EA has an incredible reach, with fans of all ages across the world. 

"We are eager, with their help, to further engage with an audience that really believes in our mission of changing the world for good through football."

