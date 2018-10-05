Ex-Man Utd Manager David Moyes Among Leading Candidates to Replace Sacked Villa Boss Steve Bruce

Ex-Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes has been touted as the favourite to take the reins at Aston Villa, after Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties earlier this week.

Villa have struggled after narrowly missing out on a return to the Premier League in a play-off final defeat to Fulham last season, having won just three times in 11 games this campaign, sitting 13th in the Championship.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

And Moyes, who steered West Ham clear of relegation last season before being replaced by Manuel Pellegrini, could be set to return to management by taking the Aston Villa gig, as the Express report that he is the favourite to land the job.

The Express also states that Arsenal legend and current Belgium coach Thierry Henry is one of the names in the frame - a claim that is backed by the Daily Mirror, who report that an ambitious swoop for Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez may also be on the cards, and that John Terry, who played for Villa last season, is another option under consideration.

While Henry looks a potentially viable option, however, it seems unlikely Benitez would take a step down to Championship management, and Terry is reportedly set to take over as Chelsea's new Under-23s manager.

Other names in the frame include Paulo Fonseca, Mick McCarthy and Paraguay boss Juan Carlos Osorio, with the Birmingham Mail reporting that 45-year-old Fonseca, currently in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk, is high on the Villa hierarchy's list of priorities, as they look for a high profile appointment before their clash with Swansea on October 20th.

In the cases of McCarthy and Osorio, both come courtesy of Sky Sports, who say that both managers have expressed an interest in the job.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

McCarthy is out of work after departing Ipswich in the summer, having previously led Sunderland and Wolves to promotion to the Premier League.

Osorio, meanwhile, was in charge of the Mexico side who famously beat Germany at the World Cup this summer, before leaving his post to coach South American side Paraguay. Despite this, however, he is reportedly interested in the Villa job.