Gareth Bale Returns to Real Madrid Training After Missing Midweek CSKA Moscow Defeat

Gareth Bale has returned to Real Madrid training ahead of their La Liga clash with Alaves on Saturday, after not travelling with the squad to Russia for their 1-0 Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.



The Wales international, who was recently included in Ryan Giggs' squad for their international matches against Spain and the Republic of Ireland, was pictured in training ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Marca report the former Tottenham forward joined the rest of Los Blancos' squad for training but also reveal Raphael Varane instead had a personalised session away from the first team.

Isco, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal were also absent and will all miss the Alaves game but Sergio Ramos, who missed the CSKA Moscow defeat as a precaution, is expected to return at centre back.

Spain star Isco is reportedly targeting Real Madrid's game against Levante on October 20 as his possible return date as he continues to recover from appendicitis.

Bale is seen by many as central to Real Madrid's hopes both domestically and in Europe this season and his absence in midweek was notable as Julen Lopetegui's side toiled in front of goal.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The 29-year-old already has three goals and two assists in six La Liga games this season and was substituted at half-time in the 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid in late September.

Real Madrid are expected to revert back to full strength after a team including the likes of Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Reguilon lost in Moscow after Nikola Vlasic's second minute strike.