Gattuso Insists Milan Can Improve After Olympiacos Victory Before Playing Down Zlatan Interest

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Gennaro Gattuso believes his side can still improve, despite the Rossoneri coming from a goal behind to defeat Olympiacos 3-1, continuing their perfect start to their UEFA Europa League campaign.

Miguel Ángel Guerrero put the visitors in front, but a brace from substitute Patrick Cutrone and a composed finish from Gonzalo Higuaín ensured Il Diavolo made it two wins from as many matches in the competition. However despite Cutrone's goals, Gattuso suggested that there were several aspects that needed refining.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia, via Gianluca Di Marzio : "Cutrone? He is not at 100%, he is much appreciated in the locker room for how he is behaving, they are things that are good for the group.

"I am satisfied with the result, but we can do better," he added.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Cutrone came off the bench and made a visible impact. The former provided assists for Higuaín and Cutrone (who netted twice in nine minutes) before hitting the wood-work in injury-time. Yet, Gattuso claimed the Turkish midfielder was guilty of overthinking and needed to relax more.

"Çalhanoğlu needs to have confidence, to be more calm, he is a guy who cares a lot, sometimes he thinks too much."

Milan have also been linked with a surprise January move for former striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, but Gattuso was quick to down-play those rumours, before praising the performance of Argentine forward Higuain.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

"Ibrahimović? I only speak of players I have at my disposal, we are far, we'll see. I must worry about getting results and to coach the players here. Sometimes thoughts aren't mentioned to me because they are just thoughts."

"Higuain isn't at this best, he scored a great goal, we knew that he would have to play together with everyone. We tried first with [Samu] Castillejo and then Cutrone."

