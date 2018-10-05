Giovanni Simeone Admits Desire to Play Under Father Diego at Some Point in His Career

Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone has admitted it's his goal to play for his father Diego Simeone in the future.

The 23-year-old attacker began his career in his native Argentina with River Plate in 2008 before moving to Italy to join Genoa in 2016, where he spent a year ahead of last summer's switch to the Viola.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Simeone, who scored 14 goals for the Serie A side last season, has scored twice in seven appearances in the current campaign and also found the back of the net on his Argentina debut last month.

He has since been recalled for matches against Iraq and Brazil.

The striker recently told DAZN he hopes the Atletico Madrid boss can become his coach in the future, whether it be at a club or in the Argentina set-up. But he has also admitted that his name can be a burden, given the expectations it carries.

"At the beginning, my surname weighed on me, but it's different now. I'm a striker and if I score in a game it's all about that," he said (H/T Goal). "I hope he can become my coach one day, even if it's difficult to join a group where the coach is your father.

"Maybe he'll be the Argentina coach, why not? Everyone would like that. In my family we all work to achieve the maximum, nothing is impossible."

AC Milan forward Gonzalo Higuain wasn't called up by La Albiceleste for their upcoming fixtures after missing three games for I Rossoneri due to an injury. But Simeone boasts his compatriot is the best striker in the Italian Serie A.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"Higuain is very strong, the most complete striker in the league," he said. "He has everything, he's good on the ball, he scores goals and he helps the team. His quick movements are crucial. You just have to give him a metre of space and he'll hurt you."