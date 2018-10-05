Gunners Fans React to News of Arsenal Approaching Potential Successor to Ivan Gazidis

Reports this week have linked departing Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta with a move to fill the position left by Ivan Gazidis at Arsenal earlier this year, after the Italian announced his intention to leave the Serie A leaders last weekend.

Gazidis announced earlier this season that he would be leaving the Emirates to take up a position at AC Milan, and reports have suggested that the Gunners have offered Marotta around £3.5m a year to be his successor.

Arsenal launch £3m deal to beat Inter to Juventus supremo - but doubts linger over success - https://t.co/xg2noOqGPq https://t.co/IBLkSxGa6n pic.twitter.com/gMsJ8VVxAc — Juventus News Update (@infoJUVE) October 5, 2018

“The club is carrying out an extensive renewal, my mandate as chief executive comes to an end on 25 October and the list of board members, which will be presented on Monday, will not contain my name.” Marotta explained in a statement on Juve’s website .

“For the time being I will remain in place as chief executive but I wanted to make this statement in order to avoid any speculation. I will assess my position along with the club president in the coming days. I’ve had eight wonderful years here, full of success, and Juventus will always remain in my heart.”

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

According to Tuttosport (quoted on football.London), Arsenal have tried to get ahead of the other suitors by tabling a €3.5m a year offer to Marotta.

Unsurprisingly, these rumours have got supporters talking on social media, see some of the best responses below.