'I Have the Belief': Daniel Sturridge Keen to Win Trophies at Liverpool After Overcoming Injury Woes

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is ready to push on and win trophies with the club after enjoying a recent resurgence at Anfield.

The 29-year-old has been plagued by injury problems during his six-year stint with the Reds, but seems to be overcoming those problems after a series of impressive cameo performances from the substitutes' bench - including goalscoring appearances against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

“The whole process of being at Liverpool, the journey, has been great. It’s just about now winning something; I don’t want to have been here for a long time and not have lifted one trophy.

“I can never look at the past and say, ‘I wish we’d won the league that year’. Obviously, it hurts. But it’s a new season now and we have a chance to do it again.

“We have a chance to win the Champions League again; we have a chance to win the FA Cup again. This season is just full of excitement because we know we have an opportunity – just as much as everyone else has an opportunity.

“I don’t want to put expectations out there that we might do this or that; I just want nature to take its course. I’m really positive about it, I have the belief. Everyone in the club has the belief, the fans have the belief, that we can do something this year.”

Sturridge also believes that his loan spell at West Brom last season has benefitted him in the long run, despite the club being relegated.

“I feel it was something I had to do. I got to be around my family more than I ever have in my whole career. I went back home for the first time in probably more than 10 years and was in the city.

“It was a breath of fresh air. And I learned a lot as well from a football perspective. I enjoyed it so I don’t have any regrets about it.”