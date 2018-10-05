'I Want to Suffer': Unai Emery Praises His Side After Hard-Fought Victory Over Qarabag

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Unai Emery has praised his side for their victory over FK Qarabag in a match that the Spaniard described as not easy.

Goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Emile Smith-Rowe and Matteo Guendouzi gave the visitors the win in the Azerbaijan. Despite some dubious moments at the back, Arsenal had far too much quality for their opponents, even with a side that was largely second string.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Speaking in his post-match press conference as quoted by Arsenal.com, Emery emphasised that he didn't want matches to be easy, in order to show what his side are capable of.

He said: "I think we suffered in the match. But I want to suffer. I want to not find easy matches, like today. Then, in our moments, to show you and show them our possibilities, our quality and our organised moments."

The Spaniard also singled out Smith-Rowe for some special praise after the youngster grabbed a well taken goal.

"Emile Smith Rowe worked very well with us. He knows how we want to play and he is very humble to continue improving and progressing with us and in every training and match, like today," Emery said.

Emery also spoke of his planned team selection ahead of Arsenal's crucial Premier League clash against Fulham on Sunday.

"Aubameyang and Aaron are in London and we will look tomorrow and Saturday to see how they are for Sunday to see if they can play.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

"When we arrive on the match at Sunday against Fulham, it’s also very important that we decide the best first eleven and the players on the bench for continuing together in this way, away at a very good and difficult team like Fulham."

