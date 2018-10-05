Jose Mourinho Confirms Three Injury Absentees for Saturday Evening Clash With Newcastle

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that his side will be without three injured players against Newcastle on Saturday, looking to bounce back after a failure to beat Valencia in midweek left last season's Premier League runners up on a run of four games without a win. 

Ashley Young is back in the fold ahead of Saturday night’s game at Old Trafford, having missed out on the European clash with La Liga side Valencia in midweek with a minor unspecified injury, but is now back in contention to face Rafa Benitez’s team this weekend.

However, as reported by the Evening Standard, Mourinho will be without the injured trio of Marcos RojoJesse Lingard and Ander Herrera, each of whom also missed the midweek match, as was confirmed by the Manchester United boss in his pre-match press conference.

With those three out for Saturday’s match, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira will be hoping for recalls to the fold for the visit of the Magpies at Old Trafford this weekend, after being omitted from the squad for the visit of Valencia on Wednesday night.

The home team are currently on a run of four matches without a win, and Mourinho has admitted that it would be unacceptable for his side to make it five on the trot for only the second time since 1999, as he told reporters in response to that prospect: “Yes, I accept (it is not good enough)."

“Only one defeat at home all season, only one defeat in the last seven matches,” Mourinho continued. But not victories at home in the past three matches – three draws.

“Not the feeling of the defeat, but not the happiness of the victory. So, yes, it is important for us to try and win this match on Saturday.”

Manchester United have not won at Old Trafford since the opening day of the season and Mourinho will be hoping to see his side relieve the pressure with a vital win at home to Newcastle when the struggling Magpies arrive in Manchester this weekend, with Benitez’s side currently languishing in the relegation zone of the Premier League.

