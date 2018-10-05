Jose Mourinho 'Will Be Sacked' This Weekend Regardless of the Result Against Newcastle

Manchester United will reportedly sack manager Jose Mourinho regardless of the outcome of their match against Newcastle this weekend.

The Mirror report that the conduct of the Portuguese boss, who began his third season with the club this summer, has left members of the club's board fed up – combined with United's worst start in the last 29 years, including losses to Brighton, Spurs and West Ham.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"Senior United sources have told Mirror Sport he has reached the point of no return, with the axe ready to fall whatever the ­outcome of Saturday’s match against Newcastle," the Mirror's David McDonnell wrote on Friday night.

"Mourinho has alienated players, fans and staff at Old Trafford with his ­divisive approach in recent months, and those in charge of the club, led by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, have had enough."

The Red Devils are currently in 10th place on the Premier League table - quite far from where they had imagined they would be at this point of the campaign - and are already nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

EXCLUSIVE: Jose Mourinho set to be sacked THIS WEEKEND whatever Manchester United's result vs Newcastle | @DiscoMirrorhttps://t.co/HBWZBjRuhk pic.twitter.com/QrlOccJbri — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 5, 2018

United are coming off a 0-0 draw against Valencia after playing them in the Champions League during midweek, a match after which they were booed off by extremely disgruntled fans.

The result is also said to have been the last straw as it relates to the decision on Mourinho's future at the club.

As things stand, Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to replace Mourinho. However, the former Real Madrid boss has distanced himself from the possibly soon-to-be-open position.

It is believed that Michael Carrick will take charge of the squad in a temporary role if Mourinho is indeed let go, something which will result in the Portuguese coach raking in around £20m in compensation.