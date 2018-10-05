Jurgen Klopp Outlines How Liverpool Need to Play to Beat Man City This Weekend

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Ahead of the weekend's biggest Premier League showdown, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has outlined what his Reds need to do to beat defending champions Manchester City.

The Anfield contingent were one of the few sides to fare well against the league leaders last season, beating them on three occasions over the course of the campaign. But, with the English powerhouses set to lock horns for the first time this term, Klopp knows his side will need to play a perfect game to replicate last season's success against Pep Guardiola and his men.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

“We beat City three times last season and not once after any of those games did we go into the dressing room and think ‘now we know how to beat them’,” the German told reporters during his press conference on Friday (via the Mirror).

“We have to be spot on. At our best to keep them away from our goal and creating chances in front of our goal. It will be hard work, no problem with that, everybody knows it. We need to be 100% if not 110% to beat City."


Klopp acknowledged that City have always been formidable opponents, even when they beat them 3-0 in the Champions League and had them down 4-1 in Premier League action last season.

“Man City is always tough, even when we won 3-0 in the Champions League," he added. “In the 4-3 they were really good. Before that they had 60 games in a row. They never gave up even at 4-1 down.”

Asked if he felt City are playing better than they played last season, the Liverpool boss did not have a straight answer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“We will analyse after the press conference but Pep said they are playing better. How can I say something different? It’s not for me to compare," he replied. “An outstanding side, that’s obvious, I’m not the right person to talk about anything else.”

