Kevin De Bruyne Could Make Shock Return for Man City Against Liverpool in Sunday Showdown

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Pep Guardiola has hinted that Kevin De Bruyne could make an early return for Manchester City this weekend, just seven weeks after he suffered a serious ligament injury.

De Bruyne has only played 30 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, having suffered a knee injury in training after City's first game of the season against Arsenal.

It was feared at the time that he would be absent for three months but after undergoing treatment in Barcelona, the Belgian returned to training this week and could even feature against Liverpool on Sunday according to Guardiola.

"He made part of the training today," Guardiola said about De Bruyne, quoted by the Independent. "He's training with us, yeah."

Asked whether De Bruyne was in contention to play at Anfield, the City boss said: "We'll see tomorrow."

This news comes a huge boost to City ahead of a match that many people are labelling the biggest of the season so far. Only goal difference separates City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Guardiola also confirmed that Benjamin Mendy was back in training after a brief spell on the sidelines, and he too is in contention to start on Sunday.

However, Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt, having missed training on Friday due to a muscle problem. The German played 68 minutes of City's Champions League victory at Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

"Gundogan has a problem with his muscle, I don’t know his injury," Guardiola added. "We’ll check it tomorrow."

De Bruyne got more assists than any other Premier League player last season and was narrowly beaten to the PFA Player of the Year award by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)