Leicester City Outcast Stars on Loan as He Fires New Club to Europa League Win

Having struggled to make a telling impact in the Premier League during spells with Leicester City and on loan at Newcastle United last season, Islam Slimani appears to have found a better fit in Turkey, leading Fenerbahce to a 2-0 win in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The striker, on loan in Istanbul from Leicester, hit a decisive second half brace to guide his new side past Spartak Trnava at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in midweek, handing Fenerbahce their first win in Group D of the competition this season.

The Turkish side endured a frustrating first half which ended goalless, before Slimani stepped up for his new employers to display the kind of quality which prompted Leicester to splash a club-record £28m to sign the Algerian from Sporting CP in 2016.

Slimani broke the deadlock and handed his side the lead in the 52nd minute of the match following some poor goalkeeping from Martin Chudy, who failed to clear the ball from the area and handed Slimani the chance to convert from close range.

Who is your #UEL star man? 🌟



🇮🇹 Patrick Cutrone

🇨🇴 Alfredo Morelos

🇩🇿 Islam Slimani

🇧🇷 Léo Jabá@hankookreifen — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) October 4, 2018

A 68th-minute second from the 30-year-old sealed the three points, as fellow loanee from Swansea City, Andre Ayew, provided the inviting cross from the left-hand side from which Slimani duly obliged in powering home his subsequent header.

Though Fenerbahce will be relieved to get off the mark with their first win of their Europa League campaign, they still have some work to do if they are to top Group D, after Dinamo Zagreb beat Anderlecht 2-0 to strengthen their grip on first place.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Fenerbahce’s next game in the competition sees them travel to Belgium later this month to face Anderlecht and Slimani will be keen to continue his goal scoring form in European competition to show the Premier League what it is missing.