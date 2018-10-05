Leicester vs Everton Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Predictions & More

Leicester City host Everton at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Foxes have been in decent form of late and will be looking to extend their recent run of good results.

Victories in their last two Premier League matches against Huddersfield and Newcastle have propelled them into eighth, and another win would see them knocking firmly on the door of the top six.

As for Everton, it has been a mixed start to the season, but their comfortable 3-0 win against Fulham last Saturday would have given Marco Silva's side a much needed confidence boost. A midweek Carabao Cup defeat against Southampton certainly wasn't ideal, but it will be soon forgotten if they can come away with a decent result this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

Classic Encounter

Everton 2-3 Leicester (December 2015)

Since Leicester were promoted back into the top flight in 2014, these two sides have played out a number of entertaining matches.

One of the most memorable games came during Leicester's run to the 2015/16 Premier League title, where a brace from Riyad Mahrez and a strike from Shinji Okazaki meant that the Foxes were able to take home all three points from Goodison Park.

Mahrez got the ball rolling with a penalty on the 27 minute mark, but the Toffees found a very swift reply through Romelu Lukaku.

Mahrez went on to score his second penalty of the game in the second half after Jamie Vardy was upended in the box, before Okazaki latched onto a low cross from Vardy to put the result beyond doubt. A late consolation goal from Kevin Mirallas did nothing to dampen Leicester's spirits, who confirmed their place at the top of the table for Christmas.

Key Battle





James Maddison vs Tom Davies





A call up to the senior England squad was the least James Maddison deserved for a sensational start to life in the Premier League.





The 21-year-old has made the jump up from the Championship look completely effortless and has already managed to register three goals and two assists, meaning he has the most goal contributions of all his teammates.

Stopping him will be Marco Silva's prime concern and he may need to rely on his own young English talent Tom Davies in order to do so.





Davies has been gifted the captain's armband on a number of occasions and the extra responsibility seems to have brought back the best out of the young midfielder. Alongside Idrissa Gueye, he has been working efficiently as a linkman between defence and midfield, but he may be forced to track back more often as he deals with Maddison.

Team News

Demarai Gray picked up an ankle injury during Leicester's Carabao Cup win over Wolves last week and is set to be out for between three to six weeks. Otherwise there are no fresh injury concerns for Claude Puel to deal with.

As for Everton, they will be without a host players including James McCarthy, Beni Baningime, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Seamus Coleman who are all sidelined through injury.

Predicted Leicester Lineup: Schmeichel; Amartey, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Mendy, Pereira, Maddison, Iheanacho; Vardy.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Zouma, Keane, Digne; Davies, Gueye, Sigurdsson; Walcott, Richarlison, Tosun.

Predictions

On paper this is a difficult one to call, especially as both sides are coming into the match off the back of league wins last weekend.

Leicester have struggled to get going quickly in their previous matches, but the trio of Maddison, Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho have been causing opposition defences all sorts of problems.

However, their back four has looked somewhat suspect so far this season and that is something Everton could take advantage of. Cenk Tosun scored his first goal of the season against Fulham and he may have to bag another if his side are to pick up a result.

It will no doubt be a closely fought affair, and therefore a draw seems the most likely outcome.

Predicted Scoreline: Leicester 1-1 Everton