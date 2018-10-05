Leroy Sane Reveals He Welcomes Constructive Criticism From Pep Guardiola & Joachim Low

Manchester City's Leroy Sane has said that he welcomes the criticism given to him by both City manager Pep Guardiola and German manager Joachim Low and is focused on improving his game - particularly at international level.

22-year-old Sane, who excelled in last season's Premier League winning Citizens squad, was surprisingly left out of Germany's World Cup squad in Russia before only managing 30 minutes of play time in the first three Premier League games of the season.

Sane Stats: Leroy Sane was directly involved in 33 goals in 2017/18 season (all comps) for Manchester City.



Goals: 14

However, Sane has spoken of his 'delight' at both managers criticism's of him this year. "I love challenges, especially with Pep Guardiola," Sane told Sport 1 following Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League win at Hoffenheim.

And Sane, who became a father for the first time in September, has even been criticised by teammates, with Germany teammate Toni Kroos criticizing Sane's body language, while City boss Pep Guardiola said he would help him to "grow up."

"[Germany coach] Jogi Low and Pep Guardiola both know exactly how to deal with me. To receive criticism from big coaches even delights me a bit.





"Criticism is normal in football. I only focus on myself. I want to improve myself. The next goal is to make the next step with the national team and show myself more there," said the German international.





Sane has seemingly put his off field problems to bed recently - having a run in the first team providing one goal and two assists for Pep Guardiola's men as he looks to work his way back into Joachim Low's plans.