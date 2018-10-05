Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold to Take on World Chess Champion in Landmark Match on Monday

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Liverpool wonderkid Trent Alexander-Arnold is to test himself on the biggest stage once more - as he prepares to battle World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in a challenge match this coming Monday.

The 19-year-old will take part in the event just a day after the Reds clash with Premier League title rivals Manchester City at Anfield, which coincides with the celebration of his 20th birthday.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold is a keen chess player, and will take on Carlsen in an event organised by global cybersecurity giants and World Chess Championship partner, Kaspersky Lab.

The young right-back, whose breakthrough year at the highest level saw him included in England's World Cup squad this past summer, is said to have jumped at the chance to play Carlsen, given his childhood interest.

Alexander-Arnold will be supported by young Indian prodigy Shreyas Royal, as well as 12-year-old Essex star, Kyai Bui, and he believes that there are similarities between chess and football - with discipline holding the key to both.

Image by Toby Cudworth

“Chess, like football, is all about strategy and skill. Judging when and how to attack, whilst keeping a watchful eye on your defence," Alexander-Arnold began.

"The pieces, like players have different positions, places and qualities and you need to know how to get the best use of them in order to get the result.

“When Kaspersky Lab came to me I jumped at the chance. Football has always been my passion but, alongside that I have always played chess. It’s a release for me.

"I’ve played since I was very young and more recently I play Ben Woodburn regularly, even though he is in Sheffield at the moment we still have time for matches. Magnus will be a tough test, but I think with Kaspersky Lab’s help, I might surprise people.”

Image by Toby Cudworth

The event, to be held in Manchester, will allow Alexander-Arnold, who has been bestowed with the nickname 'Melwood Grandmaster', to pit his wits against a player who has dominated at the highest level of chess for eight years - despite being only 27 years of age himself.

