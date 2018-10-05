Luis Enrique Refuses to Discuss Jordi Alba's Spain Future as International Exile Continues

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Spain manager Luis Enrique refused to discuss his decision to leave Jordi Alba out of his latest squad as he named just one player from his former team Barcelona.

Sergio Busquets is the only Blaugrana player to make the cut, with Sergi Roberto injured and Gerard Pique having retired from international football.

Alba was also left out of Enrique's first squad last month and the two men are known to have had a discordant relationship before Enrique left Barcelona in 2017, but the manager would not be drawn on questions about the 29-year-old left back.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"I will not talk about those that are not here, it is not a taboo but I am not going to talk about those who aren't here," said Luis Enrique when asked about Alba, quoted by Marca.

"I don't understand all the fuss about whether he will or not be there before the list. I am just looking for the best for the Spain team, my team."

Alba produced an exceptional performance against Tottenham in the Champions League this week, providing three assists as Barcelona ran out 4-2 winners at Wembley.

"This is all more to do with the press, no one in the street asks me these things," Enrique added. "People want Spain to win, we have a 23-man squad which is my team and it is not about clubs."

Enrique's squad, which also includes a first senior call-up for Wolves defender Jonny, will face Wales in a friendly on October 11 before hosting England in the Nations League four days later.

Enrique also confirmed that Diego Costa had been left out of the squad because of an injury concern.

