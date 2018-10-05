Manchester United vs Newcastle United Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Manchester United welcome Newcastle United as the Premier League's most notably troubled clubs face off against one another at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who has previously suggested he is unfazed by the media chatter of him getting the sack, is intent on bringing the happiness back to Old Trafford.

Despite not tasting victory at Old Trafford since the opening game of the season against Leicester City and currently occupying tenth spot in the Premier League, United have only lost once in the last seven matches and are the only unbeaten English side in this season's UEFA Champions League. Silver linings, eh Jose?

The boss is intent on bringing "the happiness of a win" back to Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, Newcastle find themselves in an even stickier predicament. Sitting 18th in the Premier League table, the Magpies have started the new campaign winless, scoring just four goals in the process.

Despite the alarming start to the season, Newcastle fans can find some comfort in the fact they have faced four of last season's top six sides already. They were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City at St James' Park last weekend, but ran Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City close, losing 2-1 in all three fixtures.

🎥 Rafa Benítez and his players have been working hard on the training pitch today as preparations continue for Saturday's @premierleague game at @ManUtd... #NUFC pic.twitter.com/JSCet7nuNc — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 3, 2018

Manchester United have a solid record against the Tyneside outfit, winning just over half of the sides' 165 competitive meetings.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have won just one of the previous 42 matches between these two, after they beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James' Park last season.

Classic Encounter





There were not many occasions that had Sir Alex Ferguson biting his nails like this one, on Boxing Day in 2012.

Manchester United and Newcastle United played out the ultimate Fergie classic, as the game went right to the wire before the inevitable trademark injury time winner sealed a pulsating victory for Fergie's boys.

Newcastle made a dream start as James Perch tapped home a De Gea save from close range. Jonny Evans then got Manchester United back on level terms, as he applied the finishing touch to Javier Hernandez's goal-bound effort.

Having developed a taste for goals, Evans then converted one into his own net to swing the advantage back Newcastle's way, leaving Ferguson to sit in the dugout with a face of thunder, chewing furiously as the rain lashed the Old Trafford pitch.

Patrice Evra loved this game, as he got United back level on the 58th with his low drive finding the bottom corner, but Newcastle weren't done there - Papiss Cisse restoring the one-goal lead just ten minutes later before Robin van Persie immediately pegged Newcastle back once again.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Just as the game was heading for a stalemate, Javier Hernandez popped up with a trademark poacher's effort to send the Old Trafford faithful into raptures - sealing the three points for the Red Devils.

Key Battle





Paul Pogba vs Jonjo Shelvey

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

This match presents Paul Pogba with the perfect opportunity to win over the United fans once again.

Full of undoubted ability, Pogba is most definitely the part - on paper at least. It is no secret that he and Mourinho are not seeing eye to eye, but as a professional footballer he must play for the team and most importantly - the fans.

Pogba has scored four goals in all competitions this season, all from the spot besides his excellent strike against Young Boys and he will be hoping to build on this, starting on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jonjo Shelvey lines up for Newcastle, as his goal of playing for the national team continues to elude him. Appearing on four occasions this season, he has only created one clear cut chance and is yet to register an assist or meaningful shot on goal.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, Shelvey's defensive duties may be required more on Saturday. With 39 recoveries to his name this season, he will be key to disrupting the United play.

Team News





Manchester United - Jose Mourinho has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Newcastle. Injured trio Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo will miss out, whilst Ashley Young could return after missing midweek with a minor issue.

Injury update

Our record v the Magpies

Rivals watch



And more! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2018

Newcastle United - Rafa Benitez has his share of injury concerns as he takes his side to Old Trafford. Florian Lejeune, Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez are all likely to miss out, whilst Salomón Rondón could return to action if he is deemed fit enough.

Potential Lineups





Manchester United: De Gea; Shaw, Smalling, Lindelöf, Valencia; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Rashford

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Yedlin; Kenedy, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie; Perez; Joselu

Prediction

Manchester United need a response, and where better than Old Trafford? An early goal could be crucial in this one and if they don't get it, things could get sticky.

Expect Newcastle to give this a good go and they will get chances, but you would expect United to step up and be counted here.

Score Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United