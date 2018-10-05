Manuel Pellegrini Suggests Javier Hernandez Won't Be Fit to Face Brighton

Javier Hernandez isn't ready to return for West Ham.

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

West Ham travel to Brighton on Friday night to begin the weekend's Premier League action, but manager Manuel Pellegrini has hinted that they will be making the journey without Javier Hernandez.

As quoted by Football.London during his pre-match press conference, Pellegrini suggested that Friday's fixture would be too soon for the Mexican, who has now recovered from a virus, to return to action. 

He said: "He has worked this week with the squad. He has recovered from his virus, he may be some more days away from being 100 percent."

The illness has made it difficult for the former Manchester United striker to make an impact so far this season, with his last appearance coming in the 1-0 defeat to Wolves at the beginning of September. 

West Ham will make the journey south filled with confidence after that impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester United last week, which followed the 8-0 demolition of Macclesfield Town in the Carabao Cup. 

Key players Marko Arnautovic and Andriy Yarmolenko were both forced off early in that last match due to minor injuries, but it is expected that they will be available for selection for Friday night's match. 

Following the upcoming international break, West Ham face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur twice in the space of 10 days, the second of which provides them with an opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals of this season's Carabao Cup. 

