Maurizio Sarri Hoping Alvaro Morata Has Hit 'Restart' Button With Europa League Goal

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has said he is happy for Alvaro Morata, following his goal in the Blues Europa League win on Thursday, and is hoping the striker could "restart" his season after finally finding the back of the net again.

The Spanish forward has endured a torrid time in front of goal this season, having also lost his starting spot to Olivier Giroud in the Premier League. However, he scored his second of the campaign, snapping a six-game drought, when Chelsea faced Hungarian side Vidi at Stamford Bridge this week.

MB Media/GettyImages

"I'm really very happy for him," Sarri told reporters after the Blues' surprisingly narrow 1-0 win, via ESPN. "It's very important for him to score. I think it's very important for him to play a very good match. He played a very good match.

"It's very important for him to play for the team, like this evening. I think Alvaro can restart from this performance.

"Alvaro has to think only about our match, only about the result, only about the [team]mates and not about the opponents. It's not important.

"He played very well, better than in the last period and so we can restart with this performance. Sometimes you can score, sometimes not, but the performance is important.

"For us he's a very important player. At the moment we have Alvaro and [Olivier] Giroud, but we have to play every three days for a long time, I think, I hope, and so he's a very important player for us, for our season -- both Alvaro and Olivier."

Morata was overwhelmed with emotion after scoring the only goal during Chelsea's clash with Vidi and refused to speak to reporters at the end of the game. But Sarri joked he's hoping to see a lot more tears if it means his striker keeps scoring goals.

14 - Alvaro Morata scored his first Europa League goal of the season with his 14th shot and with only his second on target. Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/Ktq1Mf1NMi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2018

The Italian said: "I don't know, but if after a goal he wants to cry, I hope to see him cry very often."

"It has been very hard," the manager added, in reference to the match itself. "In the first half we had opportunities for scoring. We didn't do it and so the second half has been very hard. I think it was important three points."