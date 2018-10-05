Naby Keita Could Face Man City This Weekend as Italian Doctor Clears Up Cardiology Reports

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could be cleared to play against Manchester City this weekend, despite initial fears that he was suffering from cardiology problems in the midweek defeat to Napoli.

Keita was replaced by Jordan Henderson in the 19th minute of Wednesday's match and Liverpool later confirmed that he had been taken to hospital.

However, reports in the Italian media that Keita had been admitted to the cardiology ward of Antonio Cardarelli hospital thankfully proved to be untrue. Keita had only suffered a minor back problem.

Head of emergency admissions at the hospital, Dr Ciro Mauro, confirmed that Keita had been discharged on Thursday afternoon.

"Keita’s just been discharged," said Dr Mauro, quoted by the Mirror. "He got a flight to Liverpool at 2pm. He didn’t have a cardiological problem, it was a strong back trauma.

"He had an MRI and CAT scan to rule out any problems to his spine. It is not related to a cardiovascular problem. The player was serene when he left and the Naples doctors have given him a good bill of health."

Keita returned to England after the rest of his teammates but doctors in Italy have given him the all-clear to resume training.

He will undergo treatment on his back at Melwood before Liverpool's medics make a decision on whether he will be available for Sunday's crucial top-of-the-table clash.

Keita has featured in all of Liverpool's Premier League matches since a £52m summer move from RB Leipzig, but is yet to score for the Reds.