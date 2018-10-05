Naby Keita Could Face Man City This Weekend as Italian Doctor Clears Up Cardiology Reports

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could be cleared to play against Manchester City this weekend, despite initial fears that he was suffering from cardiology problems in the midweek defeat to Napoli.

Keita was replaced by Jordan Henderson in the 19th minute of Wednesday's match and Liverpool later confirmed that he had been taken to hospital.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, reports in the Italian media that Keita had been admitted to the cardiology ward of Antonio Cardarelli hospital thankfully proved to be untrue. Keita had only suffered a minor back problem.

Head of emergency admissions at the hospital, Dr Ciro Mauro, confirmed that Keita had been discharged on Thursday afternoon.

"Keita’s just been discharged," said Dr Mauro, quoted by the Mirror. "He got a flight to Liverpool at 2pm. He didn’t have a cardiological problem, it was a strong back trauma.

"He had an MRI and CAT scan to rule out any problems to his spine. It is not related to a cardiovascular problem. The player was serene when he left and the Naples doctors have given him a good bill of health."

Keita returned to England after the rest of his teammates but doctors in Italy have given him the all-clear to resume training.

He will undergo treatment on his back at Melwood before Liverpool's medics make a decision on whether he will be available for Sunday's crucial top-of-the-table clash.

Keita has featured in all of Liverpool's Premier League matches since a £52m summer move from RB Leipzig, but is yet to score for the Reds.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)