Niko Kovac Denies Reports of James Rodriguez Rift Following Recent Poor Run of Form

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Following an disastrous run of results, Niko Kovac as Bayern Munich’s new manager has been forced to deny claims over a rift with James Rodriguez amid speculation surrounding the two's relationship. 

Kovac was appointed as the Bundesliga champions’ new boss during the summer after guiding  Eintracht Frankfurt to remarkable German Cup win. 

The step up to managing Bayern has, however, proved more difficult for Kovac in the early phases of this season, and Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to Ajax had allegedly prompted James Rodriguez, as reported by BILD (via Marca) to exclaim: “We’re not at Frankfurt here.”

It would seem to be a remarkable claim from a player who is still seeking to re-build his career at the Allianz Arena after fading into the periphery at parent club Real Madrid

The former Porto attacker did not play any part in the recent 1-1 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, and was left on the bench against Ajax as his side succumbed to the same score line in the Champions League.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, Kovac has insisted that Rodriguez remains a key player under his management at the Allianz Arena and played down the speculation regarding dressing room unrest, as the 46-year-old insisted, via Goal: “We have a lot of international players. There will always be cases where one player plays and another doesn’t.

“James is a player of extraordinary quality and is important for the club. He’s proved that several times, but I can’t play with 12 men. He will play as many games as the others.”

Bayern suffered 2-0 defeat away to Hertha Berlin in their last outing in the Bundesliga, though Rodriguez did start in that game in which the defending champions succumbed to another disappointing result.

“Some are, of course, disappointed not to play,” Kovac continued, “and we’re also disappointed with recent results.

“Nevertheless, there is a real sense of unity in the team. The atmosphere is positive.”

Pressure on Kovac has further mounted amid claims that Bayern president Uli Hoeness said the Croatian was “putting his neck on the line” through heavy squad rotation between games, but the Bayern boss appeared unfazed by the comments.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“I talked to Hoeness and it wasn’t criticism,” Kovac continued. “I wouldn’t call it big rotation. We have a lot of good players and we have been successful at it.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)