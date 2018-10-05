'Past His Best': Tottenham Fans React to Troubled Star's Poor Performance Against Barcelona

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Tottenham fans have taken to social media to express their worries over number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after the Frenchman's questionable performance against Barcelona.

Lloris made his return to Spurs' starting XI for the visit of Barcelona to Wembley, but just two minutes into the crucial game the stopper was to blame for the Catalans' opening goal. Despite being consistent between the sticks in recent years, Lloris has shown that he can be error prone at times, and his mistake on Wednesday night had some Spurs fans questioning whether he should still start.

Add into the equation that stand in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has looked assured in the matches he's played in, and a debate was brewing on Twitter amongst Tottenham Hotspur fans.

For the moment Lloris remains Spurs' number one and more importantly, their club captain. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has given no hints that anything will change. The situation is an interesting one however, and should Lloris be displaced by Gazzaniga then the Frenchman would surely be on the look out for an escape route from the club.

