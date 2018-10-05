Phil Foden Gets First England U21 Call-Up as Aidy Boothroyd Names Squad for Euro Qualifiers

Manchester City's Phil Foden is one of three new faces in Aidy Boothroyd's England Under-21 squad for their upcoming Euro 2019 qualifiers.

The Young Lions face Andorra and Scotland next week, needing just a point to guarantee their place at next summer's finals in Italy and San Marino.

With James Maddison and Mason Mount promoted to the senior squad and Demarai Gray out injured, Boothroyd has freshened things up with some new additions as his squad was revealed on Friday.

Foden is Manchester City's most promising young talent and recently scored his first senior goal in a Carabao Cup win over Oxford United.

Also in the squad for the first time is Harvey Barnes, currently on loan at West Brom from Leicester. Barnes has four goals to his name in the Championship so far this season.

The final new name is Reiss Nelson. The 18-year-old Arsenal winger is on loan at Hoffenheim and was on the bench for this week's Champions League meeting with Manchester City.

Nelson will hope that he can replicate the achievements of another young English player who went to the Bundesliga for first team action, Jadon Sancho.

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017. His impressive performances at the end of last season and the beginning of this season led to a first senior call-up from Gareth Southgate on Thursday.

Full details of the squad can be found below.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester United), Angus Gunn (Southampton), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Jake Clarke-Salter (Vitesse Arnhem, loan from Chelsea), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County, loan from Chelsea), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion, loan from Leicester City), Lewis Cook (AFC Bournemouth), Tom Davies (Everton), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Josh Onomah (Sheffield Wednesday, loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa, loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Ademola Lookman (Everton), Reiss Nelson (Hoffenheim, loan from Arsenal), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool)