PHOTO: Tottenham's New Stadium Nearing Completion as Pitch Is Laid for the First Time

A key step has been taken towards the belated completion of Tottenham's new stadium as the pitch has now been laid, the club have confirmed.

The grass surface was prepared in the Netherlands under the supervision of Spurs' ground staff, who ensured that the pitch was in the best condition ahead of its arrival at the new ground.

The laying of the grass pitch at our new home is complete.

The hybrid stabilised turf is similar to the surface that existed at Tottenham's old White Hart Lane ground. It will undergo a bedding in process to ensure that it is ready for purpose.

With the pitch in place, the club can now start planning towards the test events that will take place in order to ratify the stadium's suitability and gain the necessary safety certificates to host a competitive match.

The initial plan had been for Tottenham to play their first match at the new stadium last month against Liverpool, but it was not ready in time so they were forced to play at Wembley instead.

Tottenham have been playing home matches at Wembley for over a year now, having hosted their final match at White Hart Lane in May 2017.

Next week's NFL match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders had also been scheduled for the new Tottenham stadium but had to be moved to Wembley following the delays.

A world-first integrated pitch grow lighting system is now in operation at #SpursNewStadium, following the laying of our new pitch.





Tottenham's next two Premier League home games against Cardiff and Manchester City will also be at Wembley, meaning that Chelsea could be the first visitors to the new stadium on November 24, barring more delays.