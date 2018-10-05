Premier League Announces Six-Man Shortlist for September Player of the Month Award

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

The Premier League, in conjunction with EA Sports, has announced the six-man shortlist for the Player Of The Month award for September and it includes current top scorer, Eden Hazard, after his five goals in the league last month.

Hazard is joined on the shortlist by Raheem Sterling, who has been crucial in helping Manchester City to the top of the league, ahead of their clash with second-placed Liverpool on Sunday. 

No Reds players have been included on the shortlist after Chelsea brought their 100% record to a halt with a draw at Stamford Bridge, but one man from Merseyside did make the cut, as Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson was named as one of the six inclusions, following his impressive brace against Fulham.

Leicester's James Maddison continues to carve out an increasingly successful debut season in the Premier League, and his two goals and two assists throughout September have done his reputation no harm. 

He won his first England call-up this week, and now joins Sterling as one of two English stars on the EA Player of the Month Shortlist. 

Rounding off the list is French duo Willy Boly and Alexandre Lacazette, whose respective form for Wolves and Arsenal have been major highlights of the league over the last four weeks.

Lacazette's goalscoring exploits have meant he has been able to surprisingly oust Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Unai Emery's main striker, while Boly has been one of the breakout performances of the season so far, having been a rock at the back as newly promoted Wolves sit ninth in the table after a very impressive start. 

As ever, fans have the opportunity to cast their vote on who should win the award via EA's official website.

